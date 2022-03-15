18-Year-Old Killed in Crash on Slushy Road North of Cheyenne

18-Year-Old Killed in Crash on Slushy Road North of Cheyenne

reverencefuneralparlor.com

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says speed, driver inattention, and cell phone use may be to blame for a three-vehicle crash north of Cheyenne that left an 18-year-old driver dead.

The crash happened around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, near milepost 41.2 on U.S. 85, near the south Albin turnoff.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says Wyatt Butler, of Minatare, Nebraska, was headed north when he began to pass a pickup and semi that were stopped in traffic due to a partial blockage in the road, swerved back to the right to avoid an oncoming vehicle, sideswiped the pickup, spun, and slid into the semi's trailer.

Get our free mobile app

Butler was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene. No one else was injured in the crash.

Beck says the highway was wet and slushy at the time of the crash.

This is the second fatal crash near milepost 41 on U.S. 85 this year.

WYDOT Live Road Cameras All Over State

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Filed Under: 18-year-old killed, cell phone use, Cheyenne, driver inattention, fatal crash, Laramie County, Minatare, nebraska, severe wind, slush, slushy, speed, U.S. 85, wet, Wyatt Butler, Wyoming, Wyoming Highway Patrol
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top