LCSD1 Superintendent Reassures Student Safety After DUI Incident

Laramie County School District 1 Superintendent Dr. Margaret Crespo is reassuring families that student safety will always be a top priority after a bus driver taking high schoolers to an activity in South Dakota was arrested and charged with DUI and open container.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. on Feb. 16 near milepost 71 on U.S. 85, just south of Hawk Springs.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a trooper pulled the bus over after receiving a report that the bus wasn't keeping within its lane and arrested the driver, 60-year-old David Richard Williams, after he failed a field sobriety test.

"This is a tragic situation yet at the same time we acknowledge that a single event does not take away from the dedication and compassion our drivers have for the thousands of students that they transport safely every day," Crespo said Friday in her District Update.

When asked Monday if Williams was still employed with the district, spokeswoman Mary Quast said, "We do not comment on personnel matters."

For more information about this case, check out our earlier posts: