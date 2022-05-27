Needs Inc. Ready to Serve Community with New Resource

Yesterday, Needs Inc. Food Pantry held a ribbon-cutting for the newest addition - an enormous walk-in cooler. The event marked a new capacity level for Needs Inc., providing much-needed space and updated cooler storage for perishable foods. Alison Reinemer from Coldwell Banker and Vice-Chair of the Red Carpet Committee and Heather Morgan from ANB and the Red Carpet Committee attended the ceremony.

Needs Inc. On New Capacity

During the ceremony, Taylor Albert, Executive Director of Needs Inc., explained the importance of the new freezer.

"Prior to the pandemic, we were serving about 31 households a day. We now serve an average of 94 households a day. On Monday we served 111 households a day."

Albert added that through the COVID-19 pandemic and other events, the public's need for community resources like those offered by Need's Inc. has grown. Needs Inc. provides various programs to serve their community; Director Albert noted that some programs have income requirements while others do not. Alongside food service, Needs Inc. offers free clothing, toys, and hygiene products to Wyomingites in need.

The Future of Needs Inc. Food Pantry

Needs Inc. has served the Cheyenne area since 1972, and Director Albert hopes to continue that tradition for "the next 50 years." In addition, the non-profit has expanded its work to encompass Albin and Burns, Wyoming.

Needs Inc. also plans to host a "Back to School Bash" for the new school year. The bash will provide students with hygiene products, school supplies, and essentials.

How Can The Public Get Involved?

Needs Inc. continues to seek new ways to fund its work for the community. The largest fundraiser, the Firecracker 5K, occurs annually in July and is the primary fundraising event for Needs Inc. Proceeds from the race help Needs Inc. purchase items for their pantry to distribute to Cheyenne residents in need.

Additionally, Needs Inc. accepts donations from food drives and the public. Needs Inc. sees a relatively consistent stream coming from school food drives during the school year, but the summer can pose a challenge when those opportunities wane. Hosting a food drive during the summer months to collect donations is one way the community can help Needs Inc.

Members of the public can also donate canned food, non-perishables, and other grocery items to Needs Inc. In addition, the pantry also accepts donations of clothing items, toys, diapers, and hygiene items. Needs Inc. accepts donations Monday and Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on donating to Needs Inc. and how you can help their mission, click here.