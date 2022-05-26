Wyoming State Parks Sponsors ‘Every Kid in a Park’ For 7th Year

As Memorial Day weekend is about to hit us in the face, which unofficially kicks off the summer, travel plans are certainly on everyone's mind, including the kids. So is the concept of hitting up one of Wyoming's fantastic state parks. For a 7th consecutive year, Wyoming State Parks is sponsoring 'Every Kid in a Park'.

The 'Every Kid in a Park' program was started in 2016, which was also the National Park Service's 100th anniversary. The program allows for every kid in the 4th grade throughout the nation can acquire a pass which grants the student and their family free admission to national parks, monuments, wildlife refuges, forests, and more. That allows access to more than 2,000 federally managed lands nationwide.

Every 4th grader, parent, or teacher can obtain the passes through the 'Every Kid in a Park' website at everykidoutdoors.gov. What's even more awesome is that means that kids (4th graders), parents, and teachers will have access to any of the aforementioned national parks, monuments, etc. in Wyoming like...

Curt Gowdy State Park

Yellowstone National Park

Devils Tower

Fort Laramie National Historic Site

...And more! The 'Every Kid in a Park' passes will be honored by Wyoming State Parks through August 31st. That's roughly three months worth of park, monument, etc. visits for free through the program. The passes are accepted at any Wyoming state parks, recreation areas, and historic sites for free entrance and day use.

For questions, inquiries, and more info on the 'Every Kid in the Park' program, you can contact Wyo Parks Headquarters at 307-777-6323.

