Here’s What’s Happening In Cheyenne Memorial Day Weekend

We have made it to another weekend, but we've also made it to a super, mega, fantastic holiday weekend. AND, it's the first holiday of the summer! So I can officially say it's summer now! Just, don't look at the projected snow in the forecast for parts of Southeast Wyoming, will ya? What are your plans for the weekend? Hitting up a pool while it's warm today and tomorrow? Seeing family? Lighting the BBQ? Well, I have a full list of events going on around Cheyenne that you'll want to check out.

Live Music At Blue Raven Brewery

Kick off the long weekend with live music, City Creek Band will be hitting the stage at Cheyenne's latest and greatest brewery, Blue Raven Brewery.

Stvy HVZVRDOUS At The Lincoln

If you're ready for another EDM show at The Lincoln, you're in luck, this should be a great show starting tonight.

Scott Rupe Live At Black Tooth Brewery

Black Tooth does a really good job of lining up great shows for Friday nights. It's the perfect after-work spot where you can kick back with a locally brewed beer and enjoy some live music. Catch Scott Rupe from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Live Music At The Office Bar & Grill

Head back to the Executive Lounge for a cocktail and some live music this evening. You can catch Mike Morris live from 7 pm to 9 pm.

Jon Wolfe At The Outlaw Saloon

Touring country artist Jon Wolfe will hit the stage at The Outlaw Saloon Saturday night for a great show.