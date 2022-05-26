The F.E. Warren Air Force Base 90th Force Support Squadron has announced the concert lineup for this year's 'Patriot Fest', which takes place on July 4th.

Patriot Fest will take place at Warren Adventure Park, which of course is on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Not only is does the show have a solid lineup, but it is FREE! On July 4th, the park will open at 5 p.m. and the show will start at 6 p.m. For those with base access, it's definitely a fun way to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The F.E. Warren Air Force Base 90th Force Support Squadron posted the announcement on their social media pages.

Country singer (and actor) Trace Adkins will headline Patriot Fest with stellar opening acts John Michael Montgomery and Runaway June kicking things off with sets of their own.

Trace Adkins released his 25th Anniversary album 'The Way I Wanna Go' (which is a double album) back in August 2021. The 25 song double album even included tracks that featured Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan, Melissa Ethridge, Stevie Wonder, Pitbull, and the one and only Snoop Dog. Of course, you probably know Trace best from other hits such as this one:

John Michael Montgomery has been keeping busy with a tour of his own before he plays as one of the opening acts. His long career has accumulated tons of hits like 'Sold (The Grundy County Auction Incident)'.

Runaway June is the trio of Stevie Woodward, Jennifer Wayne, and Natalie Stovall. Wayne is the granddaughter of acting legend John Wayne, so it's only fitting that she's coming to play in the Cowboy State.

If you have base access during this year's 4th of July, Patriot Fest is the party you need to be at. And it's FREE!

