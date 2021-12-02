In the first Matrix, Neo learns that the phenomenon of “déjà vu” — the feeling that something you’re experiencing has happened before (or appeared to you in a dream before) in exactly the same way — is actually a “glitch in the matrix” when the sinister computer system resets around users.

Some 15 years after The Matrix franchise ended, the saga is back with a new installment, The Matrix Resurrections, from original series co-writer and co-director Lana Wachowski. And if that alone doesn’t give you a feeling of déjà vu, the latest teaser for the film plays up the echoes of the original movie in the new movie with a series of shots connecting moments from the first Matrix trilogy to similar shots in the new Matrix Resurrections. The effect is actually really cool even if the trailer, like everything else for the movie so far, has really downplayed much of any of the specifics of the film’s plot. Watch it below:

It’s surprising to see shots of folks like Laurence Fishburne, who’s supposedly not even in The Matrix Resurrections, in this new trailer. (They could always be lying to hide a spoiler, I suppose.) Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters and premieres on HBO Max on December 22. Tickets for the film go on sale on December 6.

The Best Sci-Fi Movie Posters Ever