Everything Coming to Disney Plus in April 2021

Every Friday in April, there are new episodes of two big Disney+ series: Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, a revival of the ’90s sports movie franchise with Emilio Estevez returning to the role of hockey coach Gordon Bombay. By the end of the month, there’s a third new weekly series: Big Shot starring John Stamos as a “hothead men’s basketball coach” who is “given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an all-girls high school.”

It’s also a big month for library titles on Disney+, at least for Star Wars fans. On April 2, the site is adding a ton of old, obscure Star Wars content, including the Star Wars: Ewoks cartoons series, both live-action Ewoks movies, and The Story of the Faithful Wookie, a part of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special that has never gotten an official release until now.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in April:

Friday, April 2

New Library Titles

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S1)

Disney Walk the Prank (S2)

Disney Walk the Prank (S3)

Higglytown Heroes (S1)

Higglytown Heroes (S2)

The Island at the Top of the World

Third Man on the Mountain

The Last Ice

Made in a Day (S1)

Secrets of the Zoo (S4)

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

The Big Year

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume I

Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume II

Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)

Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

Disney+

Disney+ Originals

The Falcon and The Winter Solider - New Episode

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 102, “Dusters”

Friday, April 9

New Library Titles

Disney Future-Worm!

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)

Man of the House

Mark Twain and Me

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

Disney+ Originals

The Falcon and The Winter Solider - New Episode

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 103, “Breakaway”

Friday, April 16

New Library Titles

Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I

Primal Survivor (S5)

The Kid Who Would Be King

RIO

Disney+

Disney+ Originals

Big Shot - Premiere Episode 101, “Pilot”

Earth Moods - Premiere

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - New Episode

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 104, “Hockey Moms”

Thursday, April 22

Disney+ Originals

Secrets of the Whales - Premiere

Friday, April 23

New Library Titles

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)

Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)

Disney Liv and Maddie : Cali Style (S4)

Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch

Being the Queen

Baby’s Day Out

Marvel

Disney+ Originals

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Finale

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 105, “Cherry Picker”

Big Shot - Episode 102, “The Marvyn Korn Eﬀect”

Friday, April 30

New Library Titles

Adventures in Wonderland

Disney Ducktales (S3)

Disney Junior Mira

Oklahoma!

Disney+ Originals

Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 106, “Spirit of the Ducks”

Big Shot - Episode 103, “TCKS”

