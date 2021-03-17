Everything Coming to Disney Plus in April 2021
Every Friday in April, there are new episodes of two big Disney+ series: Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, a revival of the ’90s sports movie franchise with Emilio Estevez returning to the role of hockey coach Gordon Bombay. By the end of the month, there’s a third new weekly series: Big Shot starring John Stamos as a “hothead men’s basketball coach” who is “given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an all-girls high school.”
It’s also a big month for library titles on Disney+, at least for Star Wars fans. On April 2, the site is adding a ton of old, obscure Star Wars content, including the Star Wars: Ewoks cartoons series, both live-action Ewoks movies, and The Story of the Faithful Wookie, a part of the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special that has never gotten an official release until now.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in April:
Friday, April 2
New Library Titles
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present (S1)
Disney Walk the Prank (S1)
Disney Walk the Prank (S2)
Disney Walk the Prank (S3)
Higglytown Heroes (S1)
Higglytown Heroes (S2)
The Island at the Top of the World
Third Man on the Mountain
The Last Ice
Made in a Day (S1)
Secrets of the Zoo (S4)
Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
The Big Year
Night at the Museum
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Caravan of Courage
Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume I
Star Wars: Clone Wars - Volume II
Star Wars: Ewoks (S1)
Star Wars: Ewoks (S2)
The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
Disney+ Originals
The Falcon and The Winter Solider - New Episode
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 102, “Dusters”
Friday, April 9
New Library Titles
Disney Future-Worm!
Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S1)
Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (S2)
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (S1 Finale)
Man of the House
Mark Twain and Me
Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
Cesar Millan: The Real Story
Disney+ Originals
The Falcon and The Winter Solider - New Episode
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 103, “Breakaway”
Friday, April 16
New Library Titles
Treasure Buddies
White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I
Primal Survivor (S5)
The Kid Who Would Be King
RIO
Disney+ Originals
Big Shot - Premiere Episode 101, “Pilot”
Earth Moods - Premiere
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - New Episode
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 104, “Hockey Moms”
Thursday, April 22
Disney+ Originals
Secrets of the Whales - Premiere
Friday, April 23
New Library Titles
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (S3)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S1)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S2)
Disney Liv and Maddie (S3)
Disney Liv and Maddie : Cali Style (S4)
Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
Being the Queen
Baby’s Day Out
Disney+ Originals
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Finale
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 105, “Cherry Picker”
Big Shot - Episode 102, “The Marvyn Korn Eﬀect”
Friday, April 30
New Library Titles
Adventures in Wonderland
Disney Ducktales (S3)
Disney Junior Mira
Oklahoma!
Disney+ Originals
Marvel Studios: Assembled - The Making of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 106, “Spirit of the Ducks”
Big Shot - Episode 103, “TCKS”
