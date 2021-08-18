Everything New on Disney Plus in September 2021

In September, Disney+ is adding a slew of new titles, mostly on the TV and shorts side of things. There‘s Star Wars: Visions, a collection of new new anime films set in the Star Wars galaxy, along with the premiere of Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., the modern day (and gender-swapped) reboot of the old Doogie Howser sitcom about a precocious kid doctor.

There are also new weekly episodes of Monsters at Work, Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life and, of course, four more installments of Marvel’s new animated anthology, What If...? Pixar’s also got some new SparkShorts, a documentary about the entire program, and the first batch of Dug Days cartoons starring the lovable talking mutt from Up. All in all, it’s a pretty solid month.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Disney+ in September:

Wednesday, September 1

New Library Titles

- Alaska Animal Rescue (S2)

- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Tall End Of Trauma

- Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog (S1) Ep. Hijacked Pack

- Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1), 4 episodes

Disney+

Disney+ Originals

Dug Days (Shorts) - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 106

Marvel Studios Legends - New Episode, “The Ten Rings”

Monsters at Work - Episode 110, “It’s Laughter They’re After”

Turner & Hooch - Episode 107, “To Serve and Pawtect”

What If...? - Episode 104

Thursday, September 2

Disney+ Originals

Behind The Scenes of Growing Up Animal - Premiere

Friday, September 3

New Library Titles

- Dark Phoenix

- Smoky Mountain Park Rangers

- Tomorrowland

Disney+ Originals

Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles - Premiere

Wednesday, September 8

New Library Titles

- Disney Junior Mira, Royal Detective (S2), 15 episodes

- Disney’s Pepper Ann (S1 - S3)

- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S19), 5 episodes

- The Wizard of Paws (S1)

Disney

Disney+ Originals

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Premiere, Episode 101

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 107

Turner & Hooch - Episode 108, “Arf Appreciation”

What If...? - Episode 105

Friday, September 10

New Library Titles

- Disney Far Away From Raven’s Home

- Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides

Disney+ Originals

Twenty Something (Short) - Premiere

Wednesday, September 15

New Library Titles

- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S2)

- Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S16)

- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (S4), 13 episodes

- Unknown Waters with Jeremy Wade (S1), 3 episodes

Disney+ Originals

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 108

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 102, “Love Is A Mystery”

Turner & Hooch - Episode 109, “Witness Pup-tection”

What If...? - Episode 106

Friday, September 17

New Library Titles

- Confessions of a Shopaholic

- Disney Descendants: The Royal Wedding

- Disney’s Broadway Hits At London’s Royal Albert Hall

- Flooded Tombs Of The Nile

- Jade Eyed Leopard

Disney+ Originals

Nona (Short) - Premiere

Wednesday, September 22

New Library Titles

- Dog: Impossible (S2)

- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1), 7 episodes

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Disney+ Originals

Star Wars: Visions - Season 1 Premiere, All Episodes Streaming

Star Wars: Visions (Filmmaker Focus) - Bonus Featurettes, All Episodes Streaming

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 109

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 103, “License To Not Drive”

Turner & Hooch - Episode 110, “Lost And Hound”

What If...? - Episode 107

Friday, September 24

New Library Titles

- Spooky Buddies

- The Fault in Our Stars

Disney+ Originals

A Spark Story - Premiere

Wednesday, September 29

New Library Titles

- Disney's Magic Bake-Off (S1), 7 episodes

- Disney Junior Muppet Babies (S3), 8 episodes

- Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (S1)

- Disney Junior Vampirina (S3)

- Great Barrier Reef (S1)

- The Hatcher Family Dairy (S1)

- Rolie Polie Olie (S1 - S5)

Disney+ Originals

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life - Episode 110

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. - Episode 104, “Lahela & Stitch”

Turner & Hooch - Episode 111, “Hooch Machina”

What If...? - Episode 108

