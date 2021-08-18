Someone Please Tell Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers He Doesn’t Need to Mow His Lawn Anymore

Dan + Shay's new album Good Things album was certified Gold on release day, but you won't find lead singer Dan Smyers basking in glory on his front porch this month. That grass ain't gonna cut itself!

You'd assume that after a certain level of success, an artist would, at the very least, hire an enterprising neighborhood teen to mow, trim, weed and blow the yard each week, right? A pro may cost $50 or $100 a week, but that's reasonable for one half of a pairing that has five multi-Platinum singles, four Platinum singles or albums, six Gold singles or albums (plus touring revenue, endorsements, royalties, etc ...).

The time commitment alone is daunting. "It's like eight or nine hours to mow the dang yard," Smyers, a co-writer of most of these wins, says. "It's a massive job."

He knows, because he still does it himself.

Talking to Taste of Country Nights, Smyers admits that his frugality makes it even more difficult. "By myself, by hand," he says. "I'm too cheap to buy riding mowers. I still got the same push mower I got for about $200 back at the Sears Outlet on Thompson Ln. Man, it's rockin'. It gets the job done."

The 34-year-old Smyers says he mows, weeds, trims and blows — time constraints kept hosts Evan and Amber from getting into his fertilizer cycle or any battles with grubs, but the tone in his voice tells us he DIYs all of it.

"It's gotta be pristine, man. It's gotta be pristine," he says during the phone interview.

Smyers and Shay Mooney's Good Things album is their fourth and first since the self-titled album from 2018. Two singles from the album have already hit No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chartm with a third ("I Should Probably Go to Bed") stopping at No. 2. "Steal My Love" is Dan + Shay's new single. Smyers also had a hand in writing that love song.