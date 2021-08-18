Wyoming Reports 16 More Deaths as COVID-19 Cases Continue to Rise

The Wyoming Department of Health on Tuesday reported 16 more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 809.

The recently confirmed deaths involved the following individuals:

An adult Albany County man died in August. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Campbell County man died in August. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Carbon County woman died in August. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Carbon County man died in June. He had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Carbon County woman died in June. She had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Carbon County man died in August. He was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County man died in July. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Laramie County woman died in July. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County woman died in May. She was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

Another older adult Laramie County man died in July. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County woman died in July. She was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County woman died in August. She was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Laramie County woman died in July. She was hospitalized in another state and was not known to have health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sheridan County man died in July. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An older adult Sublette County man died in July. He was hospitalized and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

An adult Sweetwater County man died in August. He was hospitalized in another state and had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness.

According to the Wyoming COVID-19 Case Dashboard, there have been 249 new lab-confirmed cases and 163 new probable cases in the last 24 hours.

As of Monday, Aug. 16, 34.3 percent of Wyoming's population had been fully vaccinated, a rate that is among the lowest in the nation.