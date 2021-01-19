Everything Coming to Netflix in February

Netflix already promised to release one new movie every week of the year in 2021. But they’ve got way more than four movies coming out in February. Early in the month, they’ve got Malcolm & Marie starring Zendaya and John David Washington. A few weeks later, there’s To All the Boys: Always and Forever and I Care A Lot starring Rosamund Pike. There’s also a ton of new series as well, including Crime Scene from documentarian Joe Berlinger and a NASCAR-set sitcom starring Kevin James called The Crew. Admittedly, there are fewer new library titles coming in February than there used to be in a given month, but Netflix is still adding My Best Friend’s Wedding, Inception, and War Dogs.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in February:

Avail. 2/1/21

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

Love Daily: Season 1

My Best Friend's Wedding (1997)

My Dead Ex: Season 1

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

The Unsetting: Season 1

Zac and Mia: Seasons 1-2

Zathura (2005)

Avail. 2/2/21

Kid Cosmic -- NETFLIX FAMILY

In this animated series from the creator of "The Powerpuff Girls," an odd, imaginative boy acquires superpowers after finding five cosmic rings.

Mighty Express: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The mega missions continue for the Mighty Express trains — from hauling giant dinosaur bones and a baby octopus to tracking down a hidden treasure!

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 -- NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES

Once again, Tiffany Haddish will introduce six of her favorite comedians to Netflix members around the world with a second season of the Emmy-nominated stand-up comedy series They Ready. Each comedian, all of whom were again personally chosen by Haddish, will perform a 15-20 minute set.

Avail. 2/3/21

All My Friends Are Dead -- NETFLIX FILM

A group of friends at a New Year’s Eve party go through a whirlwind of events that expose secrets, break hearts - and leads to a shocking outcome.

Black Beach -- NETFLIX FILM

A lawyer with a promising future is forced to deep dive into his past when he agrees to negotiate with an old friend turned kidnapper.

Firefly Lane -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tully and Kate meet as young girls on Firefly Lane and become inseparable best friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs

Avail. 2/5/21

Hache: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

One year later, Hache grabs a chance to start up a heroin production lab, but conspiring associates and a troublemaking relative complicate her plans.

Invisible City -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While investigating a mysterious death, a man is drawn into a battle between the human world and a realm inhabited by mythical creatures.

The Last Paradiso -- NETFLIX FILM

In 1950s Italy, a passionate free spirit dreams of love, justice and a better life till a forbidden affair threatens everything. Based on real events.

Little Big Women -- NETFLIX FILM

A family grapples with the passing of their estranged father and the remnants of the life he led during his absence.

Netflix

Malcolm & Marie -- NETFLIX FILM

As a filmmaker and his girlfriend return home from his movie premiere, smoldering tensions and painful revelations push them toward a romantic reckoning.

Space Sweepers -- NETFLIX FILM

Chasing after space debris and faraway dreams in year 2092, four misfits unearth explosive secrets during the attempted trade of a wide-eyed humanoid.

Strip Down, Rise Up -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

In an effort to reclaim their bodies and lives, a group of women explore the intersections of movement and meaning in a powerful pole dancing program.

The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity -- NETFLIX FILM

When a demonic serpent reawakens, the Yin-Yang Masters must solve a murder mystery and protect their realms from a dark conspiracy at the royal court.

Avail. 2/6/21

The Sinner: Jamie

Avail. 2/8/21

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

Netflix

Avail. 2/10/21

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From director Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Paradise Lost), Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is the first season in a new documentary series that deconstructs the mythology and mystery surrounding infamous locations in contemporary crime.

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman -- NETFLIX FILM

In Paris, two dysfunctional dealers use family ties to try to boost their small drug business in this crass comedy based on the webseries.

The World We Make (2019)

Avail. 2/11/21

Capitani -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Detective Luc Capitani investigates the mysterious death of a teenager after her body is found in the forest near a village in northern Luxembourg.

Layla Majnun -- NETFLIX FILM

While in Azerbaijan, Layla, an Indonesian scholar, falls for Samir, an admirer of her work — but her arranged marriage stands in the way.

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot -- NETFLIX FILM

On a hiking trip to rekindle their marriage, a couple find themselves fleeing for their lives in the unforgiving wilderness from an unknown shooter.

Squared Love -- NETFLIX FILM

A celebrity journalist and renowned womanizer starts to rethink his life choices after he falls for a mysterious model who leads a double life.

Avail. 2/12/21

Buried by the Bernards -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In 2017, Ryan Bernard opened the doors to R Bernard Funeral Services, offering complete, yet affordable funeral packages to help his community deal with exponentially high funeral costs. With family dra-medy at the center, the family-owned and operated business provides their community top tier care, service and comfort with a side of laughter in the toughest of times.

Nadiya Bakes -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Delightful cakes and heavenly breads pop from the oven as Nadiya Hussain returns to baking, her happy place, and spotlights creative kindred spirits.

Hate by Dani Rovira -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

From the Soho Theater in Málaga, actor Dani Rovira presents his most honest, unfiltered and preposterous vision of today's human being.

To All The Boys: Always And Forever -- NETFLIX FILM

It started with an old love letter — and turned into a new romance. What does the future hold for Lara Jean and Peter?

Xico's Journey -- NETFLIX FAMILY

A girl, a dog and her best pal set out to save a mountain from a gold-hungry corporation. But the key lies closer to home, with her sidekick pup, Xico.

Avail. 2/13/21

Monsoon (2019)

Netflix

Avail. 2/15/21

The Crew -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The crew chief in a NASCAR garage finds himself at odds with the tech-reliant millennials brought in to modernize the team. Starring Kevin James.

Avail. 2/16/21

Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie -- NETFLIX FAMILY

When a protective fence enclosing a South African animal sanctuary unexpectedly loses power, Bear Grylls gets called in to help. An interactive special.

Good Girls: Season 3

Avail. 2/17/21

Behind Her Eyes -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A single mom becomes entangled in a twisted mind game when she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while bonding with his mysterious wife.

Hello, Me! -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Miserable and unsuccessful, a woman thinks she's lost all her spark — until one day, her spunky younger self appears in front of her demanding change.

MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Steve sets his sights on game such as mule deer, duck, wild turkey, bear and moose in travels that take him to hunting hot spots across the US.

Avail. 2/18/21

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan -- NETFLIX ANIME

A popular manga creator becomes enmeshed in paranormal events while conducting research: Stand User Kishibe Rohan visits Italy, goes bankrupt and more.

Netflix

Avail. 2/19/21

I Care A Lot -- NETFLIX FILM

A professional legal guardian of aging adults discovers that her seemingly perfect client is not who they appear to be.

Tribes of Europa -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In 2074, three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe fractures it into countless microstates fighting for dominance.

Avail. 2/20/21

Classmates Minus -- NETFLIX FILM

The plight of middle-aged men is told through the individual yet intertwined stories of four high school classmates dealing with personal struggles.

Avail. 2/21/21

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Avail. 2/23/21

Brian Regan: On The Rocks -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Comedian Brian Regan is trying to understand absurdities around him. In his second Netflix comedy special, Brian Regan: On The Rocks, the legendary comedian confronts his befuddlement with animals, people, dinner parties, Reiki healers, and his recent realization that he has O.C.D.

Pelé -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary tells the story of world-renowned footballer Pelé, his quest for perfection and the mythical status he has since attained.

Avail. 2/24/21

Canine Intervention -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Canine Intervention follows renowned Oakland dog trainer, Jas Leverette, as he runs Cali K9, one of the top dog training facilities in California. Using his unique training methods and techniques, each episode will feature Jas as he works with a variety of dogs and their owners to fix their obedience and behavior issues. Jas works with all breeds, he's never turned a dog away, and he can correct even the most extreme behavior issues.

Ginny & Georgia -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hoping for a fresh start, teenage Ginny and her mother, Georgia, settle in a new town. But the secrets in Georgia's past jeopardize their endeavor.

Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2

Avail. 2/25/21

Geez & Ann -- NETFLIX FILM

A sensitive and independent girl falls for a mysterious dream boy and yearns for the one thing everyone wants in a relationship — commitment and love.

High-Rise Invasion -- NETFLIX ANIME

A teen girl is teleported to a high-rise rooftop where she must choose between four dangerous options in a battle for her survival.

Avail. 2/26/21

Bigfoot Family -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Bigfoot’s now a big deal. So when he goes missing, his shy but tech-savvy teen son must take on an evil CEO to save his family and a wildlife preserve.

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave -- NETFLIX FILM

A summer fling born under the Sicilian sun quickly develops into a heartbreaking love story that forces a boy and girl to grow up too quickly.

Crazy About Her -- NETFLIX FILM

After spending a wild night together, Adri discovers the only way to see Carla again is to become a patient at the psychiatric center where she resides.

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)