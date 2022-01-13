Laramie is Home to the Best ‘Themed’ Restaurant in All of Wyoming

How you brand yourself is important to any business. Especially in the restaurant business. And taking your brand a step further and making it a theme for your entire restaurant is taking things to another level. As it turns out, the best 'themed' restaurant in the entire state of Wyoming is a lot closer than you might think. It's in Laramie!

Of course, if you were going to build a theme based on something in Wyoming, what would you think that theme might be? That's a half-rhetorical question given the fact that we literally live in the Cowboy State. It's only fitting that this particular themed restaurant in Laramie is a steakhouse as well. Cavalryman Steakhouse is the spot where you would go for the best themed restaurant in Wyoming.

According to the popular food publication, 'Eat This, Not That', Cavalryman Steakhouse in Wyoming has a unique background that goes with its theme. Here's what they had to say about what they are calling the best themed restaurant in the Cowboy State:

Wyoming is known as the Cowboy State and Cavalryman Steakhouse fully embraces this. Located on the parade grounds of the historic Fort Sanders, the decor includes old wagons and wood-paneled walls. There are also many black and white photos from the 1800s, which is when Fort Sanders was established...Steak is what's for dinner at Cavalryman; the menu features a wide variety of options including local bison ribeye.

Their menu has plenty of steak and other 'Wyoming Traditions' include menu items such as Rough Rider Throwback, Cattlemen's Turf and Turf, Squid and Turf, and an Orange Glazed Roasted Duck Breast. You can check out the link to their full menu here.

In fact, check out what they're featuring this week on their Facebook page.

The post reads:

This weeks Grassfed Feature is a 12oz New York Striploin rubbed with our signature garlic and pepper seasoning, grilled to perfection and served with cast iron baked cheesy potatoes with bacon and grilled zucchini and bell peppers!

If you want to check out what the best themed restaurant in all of Wyoming has to offer, make a stop at Cavalryman Steakhouse in Laramie at 4425 S. 3rd Street.

