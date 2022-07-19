New Restaurant & Bar in Downtown Cheyenne Set to Open This Week

A little over a month ago, it was announced that one of the historic spots in downtown Cheyenne was looking to open up a new restaurant and bar after undergoing some upgrades and renovations. Now we know when we can expect that new spot to open up and it's just in time for Cheyenne Frontier Days.

It was just over a month ago that Lynn Buys Houses & Renovates Houses posted on Facebook that a brand new restaurant and bar would perhaps be open within about a month's time inside the Central Plaza Hotel and Extended Stay property in downtown Cheyenne at 1719 Central Avenue. Now it seems that the newly renovated spot has a opening date set just in time for Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Multiple sources on social media have posted about a soft opening for the restaurant and bar known as Paris West. It seems that the opening day is Friday, July 22nd.

This past week, Lynn Buys Houses & Renovates Houses also posted what their full menu looks like as of right now. They also mentioned that special 'parade day seating' and 'Cheyenne Frontier Day's celebrations' may be something to be on the lookout for as Paris West is seems to coincide with the start of CFD.

If you happened to take a peek at their menu, you may have noticed that one of their Big Western Appetizers happens to be Stuffed Brie Cheese Wheel. Any place that has a wheel of cheese on their menu seems like a must-visit. Enjoy the new spot in downtown Cheyenne, as it opens up this week!

