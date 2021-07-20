Niko Moon's debut single, "Good Time," has served him well in the year-plus since he first released it. Not only was it the singer's breakout hit and his first No. 1 on both Billboard's Country Airplay and Hot Country Songs charts, but it quickly became a rallying cry and celebratory flag to fly for Moon and his fan base alike. The song shared a message of carefree optimism, danceability and playful genre-bending that's come to represent much of the singer's catalog to date.

In fact, "Good Time" went on to live many lives in the months after Moon first released it, both as a duet with reggae legend Shaggy and as the title track for the singer's live Campfire Sessions EP. It's even inspired Moon to get a tattoo.

Now, the song will serve yet another purpose, as it lends its name to the singer-songwriter's full-length debut album. Good Time, a 14-song collection that features the title track, as well as Moon's current hit, "No Sad Songs," will arrive on Aug. 27.

To celebrate his album announcement, Moon shared another new track off the project, "Small Town State of Mind." With its catchy and easygoing lyrical message, snap track and gently lilting banjo in the background of the track, "Small Town State of Mind" is the next installment of what fans are quickly coming to know as Moon's signature sound.

The singer co-wrote "Small Town State of Mind" with his wife, fellow singer-songwriter Anna Moon, as well as another frequent collaborator, Josh Murty. Those are two of the same people (plus Mark Trussell and Jordan Minton) that co-created "Good Time" with Moon, and a glance at the tracklist proves that they're two of his favorite collaborators. In fact, with one exception, Moon's wife is a co-writer on every song on the project.

That exception is the final track, "It's a Great Day to Be Alive," which is a cover performance: The song was originally written by Darrell Scott, and Travis Tritt had a hit with it after he first released it in 2000. Tritt's version made it to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles and Tracks chart.

An optimistic anthem that appreciates little pleasures like a good meal on the way and a free day to spend doing nothing, it's no surprise that "It's a Great Day to Be Alive" found a spot on Moon's album tracklist. It fits right into the project's overall message of feel-good positivity that the singer says he hopes will be infectious to anyone who hears the music.

“I’ve poured my heart and soul into making this record and I can’t wait for y’all to hear it!" Moon gushes. "The album is Good Time vibes front to back so put it on, grab a cold one and turn it up to 10!”

Niko Moon, Good Time Tracklist:

1. "No Sad Songs" (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty/Steven Lee Olsen/Alysa Vanderheym)

2. "Way Back" (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)

3. "Paradise to Me" (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)

4. "Last Call" (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)

5. "Dance With Me" (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)

6. "Good Time" (Niko Moon/Jordan Minton/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty/Mark Trussell)

7. "Let it Ride" (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)

8. "She Ain't You" (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)

9. "Small Town State of Mind" (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)

10. "Good at Loving You" (Niko Moon/Blake Bollinger/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)

11. "Without Sayin' a Word" (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)

12. "Drunk Over You" (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)

13. "Diamond" (Niko Moon/Anna Moon/Joshua Murty)

14. "It's a Great Day to Be Alive" (Darrell Scott)

