NWS Cheyenne: Big Warm-Up on the Way, Some 70s by Friday

Today will be the coldest day this week, but a big warm-up is on the way with temperatures expected to soar into the upper 60s and 70s by Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The agency issued the following statement Tuesday morning:

weather.gov/cys

3/30/2021 Morning Update: Good Tuesday Morning! Here's a look at the extended forecast. With the combination of dry air and gusty winds, there is fire weather concerns for the Nebraska Panhandle. Dry conditions persist into the weekend. We'll warm up quite a bit reaching the upper 60s and some areas 70s by Friday!

