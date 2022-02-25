NWS Cheyenne: Above-Normal Temperatures Expected Next Week
This week's bitterly cold temperatures will be a distant memory come next week, as above-normal temperatures are expected in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.
According to the National Weather Service, Cheyenne could see a high of 52 degrees come Sunday.
Not too shabby considering the capital city only reached a high of -2 degrees on Tuesday and 1 degree on Wednesday.
The NWS says "the next chance for any precipitation is currently forecast to be Thursday through Friday, but with that system still being a week out, there is significant uncertainty."
