NWS Cheyenne: Above-Normal Temperatures Expected Next Week

This week's bitterly cold temperatures will be a distant memory come next week, as above-normal temperatures are expected in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

According to the National Weather Service, Cheyenne could see a high of 52 degrees come Sunday.

Not too shabby considering the capital city only reached a high of -2 degrees on Tuesday and 1 degree on Wednesday.

The NWS says "the next chance for any precipitation is currently forecast to be Thursday through Friday, but with that system still being a week out, there is significant uncertainty."

