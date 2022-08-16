Another Wet Weekend on Tap for Southeast Wyoming

Another Wet Weekend on Tap for Southeast Wyoming

Martin Crespo, Getty images

Areas west of Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming could see another wet weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The NWS says it should be dry through at least Thursday as high pressure builds over western Wyoming, but the high pressure may shift east towards the end of the week, which could result in the return of monsoonal moisture this weekend.

"Best chances for storms this weekend will be west of the Laramie Range," the NWS said.

Get our free mobile app

The NWS says it should be a pretty nice week temperature-wise, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

weather.gov/cys
loading...

16/10AM: Greetings! A pretty nice week ahead across southeast Wyoming and Nebraska Panhandle. Dry weather forecast through at least Thursday as high pressure builds over western Wyoming. Pleasant temperatures and dry weather will be the main story. This high pressure may shift east towards the end of the week. This could result in the return of monsoonal moisture this weekend. Best chances for storms this weekend will be west of the Laramie Range. Temperatures remain comfortable with 70s and 80s throughout the week. Enjoy!

Check Out This Gorgeous (And Terrifying) Lightning Storm in Casper

Casper is in the midst of a lightning storm that has to be seen to be believed. 

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades

Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.
Filed Under: 5-day forecast, I-25, Interstate 25, Laramie Range, monsoonal moisture, National Weather Service, Nebraska Panhandle, nws, Southeast Wyoming, unsettled weather, wet weekend
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top