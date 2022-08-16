Another Wet Weekend on Tap for Southeast Wyoming

Areas west of Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming could see another wet weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

The NWS says it should be dry through at least Thursday as high pressure builds over western Wyoming, but the high pressure may shift east towards the end of the week, which could result in the return of monsoonal moisture this weekend.

"Best chances for storms this weekend will be west of the Laramie Range," the NWS said.

The NWS says it should be a pretty nice week temperature-wise, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

