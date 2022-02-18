80+ MPH Gusts to Blast Parts of Southeast Wyoming This Weekend

Strong winds are expected to blast southeast Wyoming this weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.

High Wind Watches remain in effect for much of the area from late tonight through Sunday morning.

"Wind prone areas will see the strong winds first, but these strong winds will spread out and impact Cheyenne, Laramie and Wheatland by Saturday afternoon," the NWS said.

"Strongest winds (gusts in excess of 80 mph) are possible at Arlington and Bordeaux, with 65+ mph winds elsewhere," the agency added.

The NWS says those planning to travel on Interstate 80 or Interstate 25 this weekend may want to alter their travel plans.

