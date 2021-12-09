6-10 Inches of Snow Expected From Rawlins to Chadron

Widespread snowfall of 6 to 10 inches is expected from Rawlins to Chadron tonight through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the snow coupled with gusty winds could reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less, and urges travelers to use extreme caution.

The agency issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:

weather.gov/cys

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will continue tonight. Expect widespread snow, heavy at times in some locations, especially in a stretch from Rawlins to Chadron Nebraska. Total accumulations in this area will range from 6 to 10 inches (1 foot possible north of Harrison Nebraska) while between Cheyenne and Sidney will see much lesser snowfall amounts. Please extreme caution if traveling. Check road conditions prior to venturing out. Dial 511 or visit wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov for the latest road information.

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born