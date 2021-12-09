6-10 Inches of Snow Expected From Rawlins to Chadron

Getty Images

Widespread snowfall of 6 to 10 inches is expected from Rawlins to Chadron tonight through Friday morning.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the snow coupled with gusty winds could reduce visibility to a quarter-mile or less, and urges travelers to use extreme caution.

The agency issued the following statement Thursday afternoon:

weather.gov/cys

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will continue tonight. Expect widespread snow, heavy at times in some locations, especially in a stretch from Rawlins to Chadron Nebraska. Total accumulations in this area will range from 6 to 10 inches (1 foot possible north of Harrison Nebraska) while between Cheyenne and Sidney will see much lesser snowfall amounts. Please extreme caution if traveling. Check road conditions prior to venturing out. Dial 511 or visit wyoroad.info or 511.nebraska.gov for the latest road information.

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born

With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.
Filed Under: 511, 511.nebraska.gov, 6-10 inches, Blowing Snow, drifting, heavy snow, National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Nebraska Panhandle, Rawlins to Chadron, reduced visibility, Southeast Wyoming
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top