One Year Ago Today: Cheyenne Records 89 MPH Wind Gust
Portions of southeast Wyoming could see occasional wind gusts around 50 mph today, but it won't be anything like what the area saw a year ago.
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, both Cheyenne and Scottsbluff recorded their strongest wind gusts of the year on Jan. 13, 2021.
Cheyenne saw an 89 mph gust -- crazy even by Wyoming standards -- while Scottsbluff was blasted with an 86 mph gust.
The NWS says peak wind gusts greater than or equal to 50 mph were recorded in Cheyenne on 48 days in 2021.
