Cheyenne Sees 7th Windiest April on Record

April 2022 was the seventh windiest April on record for Cheyenne, according to the National Weather Service.

The average wind speed last month was 15.73 mph, 1.76 mph windier than the 13.97 mph the capital city has averaged over the past 74 years.

"The windiest April was 17.36 mph in 1964 and the least windiest April was 9.91 mph in 1981," the NWS said. "The peak wind gust at Cheyenne was 72 mph on April 23."

Over in Scottsbluff, the average wind speed was 15 mph, which ranked as the fourth windiest April.

The NWS says the five months between October and March are typically the windiest of the year, but it's not that unusual for April to be windy as well.

