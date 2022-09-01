Cheyenne Sees Hottest Summer on Record

The summer of 2022 was Cheyenne's hottest summer on record, according to the National Weather Service.

The average temperature between June 1 and Aug. 31 was 70.7 degrees, beating the old record of 70.0 degrees set in 2020.

"While the afternoon high temperatures were indeed toasty this year, with 99 reached in July and 98 reached in August, it was the warm overnight lows that carried 2022 to the top spot," the NWS said.

"In fact, 2022 was the first year on record in which the temperature did not drop below 50F for all of both July and August," the NWS added.

Elsewhere in the region, Scottsbluff saw its second hottest summer on record, Laramie and Sidney their third hottest, and Rawlins its fifth hottest.

The summer of 2022 was also quite dry, with Scottsbluff and Sidney recording their fourth driest summers on record and Cheyenne recording its eighth driest.

