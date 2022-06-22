Online Poll: Are Wyoming Elections Fair And Honest?

My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell says election fraud happened in all 50 states in 2020, with Wyoming being no exception.

The pillow company executive told the Cowboy State Daily that 20,000 votes were stolen in Wyoming, and has repeatedly said that election fraud happened in all 50 states in 2020.

He was also quoted as saying that anyone who denies that is a "traitor."

It is worth noting that Donald Trump carried Wyoming by a wide margin in the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell has spent millions of dollars trying to prove the 2020 elections were rigged and claims to have evidence proving that theory. Those allegations, in turn, have led to Lindell being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for defamation. That lawsuit has yet to go to trial. A judge recently rejected efforts by Lindell to get the lawsuit dismissed, but Lindell has countersued.

Lindell's comments drew a strong response from Rep. Liz Cheney, who called the comments "lunacy.'' Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan on June 20 issued a statement that includes the following:

''As the Chief Election Officer for the State of Wyoming, it is important for me to ensure that each of you know that Mr. Lindell’s statement is false. Not only is the allegation he made untrue, it is designed to influence your opinion and obscure the truth."

He also said, "Mike Lindell is NOT the purveyor of election integrity truth."

As Secretary of State Buchanan is the state's top elections official.

