Online Poll: Should Wyoming Pass A Heartbeat Abortion Law?

A leading Wyoming pro-life legislator recently said he thinks Wyoming should have a ''heartbeat abortion law," similar to one that recently took effect in the state of Texas.

Rep. Chuck Gray [R-Casper], posted on Facebook on Sept. 1 ''We must pass this piece of legislation.''

Gray posted the following comments on his Facebook page on Sept. 1:

''Great news that Texas’ heartbeat bill went into effect today. This statute has already saved lives and will continue to save lives.

This year, I was the lead sponsor of a heartbeat bill in the Wyoming state legislature (HB134). The bill passed committee 7-2 but was not allowed to be brought to the floor. We must pass this piece of legislation.''

According to the Associated Press, the Texas law:

''would prohibit abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks and before most women even know they’re pregnant."

