Online Poll: Why Is Gas So Expensive These Days?

It seems like 2022 is the year of high gas prices.

No matter how high they go..they just keep going up.

According to the American Automobile Association, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on Friday in the United States was right at $5 per gallon. Wyoming was a little lower at $4.83 per gallon.

There have been reports in some parts of California of prices as high as $10 per gallon, and there are fears that most of us may be paying those kinds of prices at some point.

So the question is...why?

You hear different answers from different people. Many Democrats say big oil companies are gouging the public for record profits.

Republicans often blame the Biden administration, saying the President's policies are hostile to the energy industry and that the high prices are the result of decreased supplies.

Other people blame the Russian invasion of Ukraine and say embargoes of Russian oil are a big factor. You also hear from some that high gas prices are just one more effect of rampant inflation that this also hitting everything from groceries to airplane tickets.

There are even some folks who say that high gas prices have been common in much of the world for years and that Americans have just gotten spoiled. Folks who tend to believe in conspiracy theories are claiming on social media that high gas prices are intentional, part of an effort to make people switch to electric cars.

So what do you think? Take our poll and give us your opinion!