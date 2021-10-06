Openings for Downtown Development Authority

There are a few positions available for the City of Laramie's Downtown Development Authority Board

Meetings are second Tuesday of every month at 4 pm and are subject to change. Additional meetings will be scheduled as needed

The duties of those on the board are as follows:

Assists in the development and redevelopment of the central business district

Assists in overall planning to restore and/or provide for the continuance of health of Laramie's central business district

Prevents/halts deterioration of property values and/or structures within the Laramie central business district

Prevents / halts growth of blighted areas in the central business district

Promotes health, safety, prosperity, security, and general welfare of inhabitants of the central business district

More information can be found here.