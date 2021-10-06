Openings for Downtown Development Authority
There are a few positions available for the City of Laramie's Downtown Development Authority Board
Meetings are second Tuesday of every month at 4 pm and are subject to change. Additional meetings will be scheduled as needed
The duties of those on the board are as follows:
- Assists in the development and redevelopment of the central business district
- Assists in overall planning to restore and/or provide for the continuance of health of Laramie's central business district
- Prevents/halts deterioration of property values and/or structures within the Laramie central business district
- Prevents / halts growth of blighted areas in the central business district
- Promotes health, safety, prosperity, security, and general welfare of inhabitants of the central business district
More information can be found here.
