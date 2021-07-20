Have You Seen the New ‘CHEYENNE’ Landmark Downtown?

There's a new landmark in downtown Cheyenne thanks to the Downtown Development Authority. A new 'CHEYENNE' sign is front and center between the Central and Warren Viaducts.

The project is something that has been months in the making and is now on display just in time for the next couple weeks when there will be a herds (pun intended) of tourists coming through the entire Cheyenne region for Cheyenne Frontier Days.

The new piece of art depicts important pieces of history for the city on each letter on the new sign as seen below in the pictures.

TSM

TSM

TSM

According to a Facebook post by Visit Cheyenne, the new sign was a combination of efforts from sponsors such as Crowley Fleck PLLP, Microsoft, Gener8tor, Arts Cheyenne, Visit Cheyenne, Jonah Bank of Wyoming, Hearne & Paiz, and McGee.

Desiree Brothe, a member of Arts Cheyenne, told Wyoming News Now about what the new project means to Cheyenne community:

We don’t have that many permanent place-making pieces in downtown, and that was one of the reasons Arts Cheyenne was so willing to get involved, to lend another thing happening. Place-making is a huge, just an incredible piece of not only art-development, but of community development.

The Downtown Development Authority is looking to have more projects in the works as well.

Get our free mobile app

In the meantime, when you're downtown in the next days and weeks, take a stroll over between Central and Warren and check out the brand new 'CHEYENNE' sign before all the tourists get their chance to.

Most Beautiful Wyoming Place on Earth?