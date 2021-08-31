Parsley Bridge Over I-80 Damaged, Causing Lane Closure

An oversize load damaged the Parsley Boulevard bridge over Interstate 80 on Monday, prompting a lane closure which may cause some travel delays.

That's according to a news release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation [WYDOT].

According to the release, part of the outside girder of the bridge was damaged in the collision [see above photo].

Because of that damage, the northbound lane of Parsley Blvd. is closed. Traffic will alternate on the southbound lane.

The release goes on to say:

Motorists should stay alert and obey all traffic control in the area, including the yield signage for the single-lane portion. No oversized or overweight loads will be permitted to use the Parsley structure. The same vehicle also damaged the WYO 212/College Drive structure over I-80, causing both shoulders of the structure to close to traffic. WYDOT is still assessing whether lane closures are needed. More information about potential work to repair the bridges will be released once details have been finalized. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled the Parsley structure over I-80 for replacement in 2022.