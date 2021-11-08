A motorcyclist was critically injured after colliding with a transit bus in east Cheyenne late Friday afternoon, police said Monday.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. at the intersection of N. College Drive and E. 12th Street.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the motorcyclist, a 50-year-old Colorado man, was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Farkas says the bus driver was cooperative and remained on the scene to assist officers with their investigation.

The incident remains under investigation by police.

