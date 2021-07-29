Cheyenne Police Car T-Bones Pickup While Responding to Call

A Cheyenne police officer was responding to a call when his patrol car collided with a pickup Thursday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says it happened around 2:35 p.m. at the intersection of E. Lincolnway and Ridge Road.

"There was an active physical disturbance at the Wyoming Downs and an officer on scene there was requesting immediate backup," said Beck.

Get our free mobile app

"This officer was headed to back up that officer with his emergency lights and siren activated (when he) collided with the side of (a southbound) Dodge pickup, causing the pickup to overturn," Beck added.

Fortunately, the officer and pickup driver were buckled up and neither were seriously injured.

How Small Is Cheyenne? Let's Compare