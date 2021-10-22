”Peeping Tom” Allegedly Shoots At People In Fort Collins
The Fort Collins Police Department is investigating an incident in which an alleged peeper fired shots at a group of people who confronted him.
That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page.
According to police, the incident started around 8:30 p.m., when someone reported that a man who was up in a tree was looking into a window at a home on Heritage Circle. Someone confronted the suspect, who then fled the scene on a dark blue bicycle. While fleeing the scene, the suspect allegedly fired several shots at a group of people who confronted him.
Police say no one was injured in the incident, although some minor property damage was reported. Police are describing the suspect as a medium to heavy-set Hispanic man, wearing all black clothing and a white bandana.
He was thought to be somewhere between 18 and 24 years old and had a mustache. While some people may consider peeping to be a relatively minor offense, Fort Collins Assistant Police Chief Tim Doran says police take it seriously: