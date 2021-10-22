”Peeping Tom” Allegedly Shoots At People In Fort Collins

The Fort Collins Police Department is investigating an incident in which an alleged peeper fired shots at a group of people who confronted him.

That's according to a post on the Fort Collins Police Services Facebook page.

According to police, the incident started around 8:30 p.m., when someone reported that a man who was up in a tree was looking into a window at a home on Heritage Circle. Someone confronted the suspect, who then fled the scene on a dark blue bicycle. While fleeing the scene, the suspect allegedly fired several shots at a group of people who confronted him.

Police say no one was injured in the incident, although some minor property damage was reported. Police are describing the suspect as a medium to heavy-set Hispanic man, wearing all black clothing and a white bandana.

He was thought to be somewhere between 18 and 24 years old and had a mustache. While some people may consider peeping to be a relatively minor offense, Fort Collins Assistant Police Chief Tim Doran says police take it seriously:

“Window peeping is a crime that routinely escalates into more dangerous offenses, and that is evident in this case with the suspect’s disregard for human life. Our investigators are following every lead possible to identify this suspect,” said Fort Collins Police Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who oversees the Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with information regarding this incident who has not already spoken to police is asked to call Detective David Guy at 970-416-2026.

The incident remains under investigation.