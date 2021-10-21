‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Is Rated R

The Matrix has been resurrected, and thankfully not as a movie for little kids.

The Matrix Resurrections, the return of the iconic sci-fi franchise has been officially been rated by the Motion Picture Association of America. The film received an R “for violence and some language.”

MPAA

That’s almost identical to the rating and description that the very first Matrix received from the MPAA back in 1999. That film was rated R for “for sci-fi violence and brief language.” The previous Matrix sequels were also rated R for slightly different reasons — The Matrix Reloaded was R for “sci-fi violence and some sexuality.” The Matrix Revolutions was R for “sci-fi violence and brief sexual content.” So apparently The Matrix Resurrections’ violence is just regular old violence, and not sci-fi violence? (Also, it looks like the new film doesn’t have any sweaty rave sex scenes like The Matrix Reloaded.)

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes “The Matrix Resurrections,” the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as a new version of Morpheus, plus the returning Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe and Lambert Wilson as the Merovingian. The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters and premieres on HBO Max on December 22.

