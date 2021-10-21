Victim in Fatal South Cheyenne House Fire Positively Identified

The Laramie County Coroner's Office says it has positively identified the victim of a fatal house fire that happened in south Cheyenne earlier this week.

"Out of respect for the family; no names will be released at this time," Coroner Rebecca Reid said in a press release. "My deepest condolences to the family as they mourn the loss of their loved one."

Sheriff's spokesman Deputy Jason Gillott says deputies were called to the scene in the 700 block of Mitchell Court shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

He says a female was found in the home who had "succumbed to the blaze," but no foul play was involved.

"This was a tragic accident," Gillott told KGAB Radio on Thursday. "I can't say (what caused the fire) yet, but it's something preventable."

