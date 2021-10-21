Wyoming COVID-19 hospitalizations climbed to 242 on Tuesday, the highest level since Nov. 30, 2020, when there were 247 patients being treated for the virus in state hospitals.
COVID-19 hospitalizations surged to 233 on Sept. 8 and then fell to 170 on Sept. 18, but have been trending upwards ever since.
On Tuesday, Wyoming Medical Center in Casper reported they were treating 68 patients with COVID-19, the highest number so far this year. Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had 31 COVID-19 patients.
Of the 968 COVID-19 hospitalizations that have occurred since May 1, only 28, or 2.89 percent, have been breakthrough cases, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
As of Monday, a total of 226,584 Wyomingites had been fully vaccinated for COVID-19, or 39.15 percent of the state's population, well below the national rate.
READ MORE:
Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?
Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.
LOOK: 50 famous memes and what they mean
With the infinite number of memes scattered across the internet, it's hard to keep track. Just when you've grasped the meaning of one hilarious meme, it has already become old news and replaced by something equally as enigmatic. Online forums like Tumblr, Twitter, 4chan, and Reddit are responsible for a majority of meme infections, and with the constant posting and sharing, finding the source of an original meme is easier said than done. Stacker hunted through internet resources, pop culture publications, and databases like Know Your Meme
to find 50 different memes and what they mean. While the almost self-replicating nature of these vague symbols can get exhausting, memes in their essence can also bring people closer together—as long as they have internet access.