Person Killed In I-25 Crash Thursday Identified

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has named the person killed in a crash on Interstate 25 near Douglas on Wednesday.

Authorities say 70-year-old Idaho resident Bronwyn Grisson was riding passenger in a Toyota Tundra heading northbound when the truck drifted off the right edge of the road for roughly 415 feet before hitting a steep earth embankment, bringing the truck to a complete stop.

The unnamed driver and Grissom were taken Converse County Memorial Hospital before Grissom was taken to Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.

She died en route to Casper.

According to the report, driver fatigue and/or falling asleep are being investigated as contributing factors.

The extent of the driver's injuries has not been specified. The road was dry and the weather was clear.

Thursday's crash marks Wyoming's 27th highway fatality in 2021. At this point last year, there were 22.