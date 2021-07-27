12:05 P.M. UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say the gate is clear and roads are now open.

11:54 A.M. UPDATE:

Cheyenne police say the preliminary investigation shows the incident occurred when a male passenger was attempting to exit the bed of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The vehicle’s driver entered Gate V12 from Hynds Boulevard and slowed to a stop with the flow of traffic. As the vehicle was stopped, the male passenger began to exit the truck bed, lost his footing, and fell to the ground. The driver proceeded forward with traffic resulting in the passenger being run over by the vehicle.

The victim sustained life threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center where he was declared deceased.

The driver remained on-scene to assist officers with their investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Cheyenne police are currently investigating a fatal accident at Frontier Park.

According to a department Facebook post, a passenger was run over and killed while attempting to exit their vehicle in the area of Gate V12.

"The gate will remain closed this afternoon as officers investigate the incident," said police. "Please avoid the area and use caution while driving."

Calls to police seeking more information were not immediately returned.