Cheyenne Police Find Missing Utah Juvenile In Semi-Truck

Cheyenne Police found a juvenile girl reported missing from Roosevelt, Utah in the back of a semi truck on Thursday, according to a Cheyenne Police Department news release.

The alert for the missing girl went out on Tuesday morning when police in Roosevelt issued a statement about the missing girl. An investigationn involving local, state and federal authorities found that a 25-year-old Florida man, Chris Evans, had been talking to the girl for about a month using the Meta [Facebook] program Oculus.

Evans had apparently met up with the girl in Utah and taken her to a truck stop at 3305 West College Drive in Cheyenne. Law enforcement agencies working together on the case tracked Evans using cell phone information and other communciations data to track him to the area, and the FBI alerted Cheyenne Police.

CPD officers went to the West College drive area and found a semi matching the one driven by Evans. Police surrounded the truck and knocked on the door. Evans answered the door and told police the girl was in the truck.

She was found, and Evans was arrested and at last report was being held in the Laramie County jail on kidnapping charges. The girl appeared to be in good health and will soon be reunited with her family, according to the release.

The case is still being investigated by the FBI.