Red Flag Warning For Parts Of SE Wyoming Today

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Warning for parts of southeast Wyoming today.

The high fire danger for many areas is expected again tomorrow [Aug. 25]. The agency posted this statement on its website:

August 23rd Afternoon Update: A Red Flag Warning remains in effect this afternoon until 800 PM this evening. Critical fire weather conditions will continue Tuesday and Wednesday west of Interstate 25. Outdoor burning is NOT recommended. For more information on fire safety and how to prevent wildfires, refer to weather.gov/wildfire