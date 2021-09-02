Phony Stranded Traveler Scam Reported In Wyoming

A scam in which people pretending to be stranded travelers give people fake jewelry as collateral against a loan to get back home has been reported in Wyoming.

That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Rock Springs Police Department, the scam starts with what appears to be a family--a man, woman, and children--driving a newer vehicle who claim to be stranded. The car they are driving is packed as if they were traveling.

The scammers offer people what appears to be fine jewelry in exchange for money ''to get back home." The scammers promise to wire victims the money they borrowed when they reach their destination.

But needless to say, they are never heard from again and the jewelry is basically cheap junk. The RSPD says the con should serve as a reminder to never give money to people you don't know.