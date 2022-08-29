Pilot Hill is Throwing a PARTY! And You’re Invited!

The Laramie community never fails to make a project successful. As a thank you to the community, the Pilot Hill Project will be throwing a party to celebrate Pilot Hill and the community that made the dream come true! So make sure to mark the calendars and join them for some fun music, games, dinner, and raffles to win some fabulous prizes!

Day: Friday, September 30

Time: 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: Alice Hardie Stevens Center (603 E University Ave, Laramie)

Tickets: $30, adults ; $50, couple ; $10 youth

What is the Pilot Hill project?

The area of Pilot Hill was a working ranch land for Warren Livestock Company. In the summer of 2017, the landowner graciously offered to sell a portion of their property to the people of Albany County to maintain the open space, provide wildlife habitat protection, and create recreational non-motorized access for the benefit of all of southeastern Wyoming.

The Pilot Hill Project was a public land swap completed in 2020 to connect the City of Laramie’s foothills directly to the 65,000 acres of National Forest to the east. This connection covering 9 square miles makes it possible to reach Pole Mountain and Happy Jack Recreation Area without the use of the interstate, making it an ideal cycling, hiking, and equestrian public access route to the forest.

It also protects Laramie's aquifer recharge zone, providing the city with pristine drinking water.

For more information on how to participate as a volunteer, make a gift, or any other inquiries regarding the project, check out their website: https://pilothill.org/

Help develop and maintain this regional treasure!