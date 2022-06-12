The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Sunday afternoon in southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle.

The storms could feature up to ping-pong ball-size hail and strong winds. While it is unlikely, an isolated tornado is not outside the realm of possibility as well.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

Showers and general to strong thunderstorms are likely to develop across far southeast Wyoming early this afternoon. These thunderstorms will push eastward into western Nebraska with a few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms possible. There is a Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms east of the Sidney, NE to Lusk, WY line with some thunderstorms containing large hail up to ping pong size and strong, gusty winds this afternoon to early evening. While the threat is very low, an isolated tornado can't be ruled out during thunderstorm activity.