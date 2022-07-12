The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says it will be downright hot again mid to late week, with widespread highs in the 90s Wednesday.

Saturday saw several daily maximum temperature records fall, with Cheyenne, Torrington, Chadron, and Scottsbluff, which topped out at 97, 104, 108, and 106 degrees, respectively, all setting new records.

The NWS says isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible today and Wednesday with accompanying threats for strong wind gusts and perhaps some hail, but most areas will be dry.

540 AM MDT Tuesday, July 12 – Trending warmer through mid-to-late week with widespread high temperatures in the 90s likely once again by Wednesday. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon with accompanying threats for strong wind gusts and perhaps some hail, but most areas will be dry.