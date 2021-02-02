Pixar Film Series Coming to Cheyenne Civic Center

The Cheyenne Civic Center will be hosting a film series of Pixar films for multiple Saturdays in March, April, and May known as 'The Art of Storytelling: Celebrating 35 Years of Pixar'.

According to a press release from the Cheyenne Civic Center, the film series is meant to celebrate the curiosity, creativity, and imagination of these Pixar favorites that were once just sketches, but have turned into stories that can be passed on through the ages. Each film will reignite the spark of imagination for kids and adults alike as the stories live on as something we can all enjoy.

The schedule for the Pixar film series is as follows:

March 13th - Toy Story

March 27th - A Bug's Life

April 10th - Monster's, Inc.

April 24th - Wall-E

May 8th - Finding Nemo

May 22nd - Cars

The infinite possibilities from each of these films may very well inspire the next great storyteller and Cheyenne Civic Center wants to promote that very idea with the new Pixar film series.

Each of the Pixar films showing will have a 2:30 p.m. start time on the date scheduled. Tickets will go on sale this Thursday, February 4th at 10 a.m. Tickets for each film will be $5 each or you can purchase the Ultimate Story film series package for $24, which is a 20 percent discount from purchasing each ticket individually. The film series package also guarantees the same seats for each film. Tickets can be purchased through CheyenneEvents.org. You can also find more info on the Cheyenne Events Facebook page.

