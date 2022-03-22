Cheyenne Civic Center Books a Premiere Comedy Act for Fall

The capital city is continuing its string of bringing in great acts. It seems like we have had no shortage of acts whether its music or comedy starting with last year's Cheyenne Frontier Days. The Cheyenne Civic Center has booked another show, this one happening in the fall. Cheyenne Presents has announced that comedian Tom Segura is coming to the Cheyenne Civic Center.

Segura is one of the biggest stars in comedy right now and is coming off his most recent Netflix special, 'Ball Hog', which dropped in 2020. By 'most recent', we mean that he has had a total of four Netflix specials with the other three being 'Disgraceful', 'Mostly Stories', and 'Completely Normal'. You may have heard him on his popular 'Your Mom's House' podcast that he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky. Segura also has both film and TV roles on his resume, including the film 'Instant Family', starring alongside Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne.

The Cheyenne stop on his 'I'm Coming Everywhere' comedy tour is one of over 100 shows he will be doing throughout the tour, which seems like he really is coming everywhere.

As mentioned in the post from Cheyenne Presents, Segura will be performing on Thursday, October 27th at the Cheyenne Civic Center. The show is part of the third leg of Segura's tour that has just been announced. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 25th at 10 a.m. (MST) through the AXS website.

That's just one more show to add to the list of the most anticipated acts to watch this year, whether it be music or comedy in southeast Wyoming.

