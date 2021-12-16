The Fab Four Taking The Stage Saturday In Cheyenne

Not THAT Fab Four, this Fab Four. Confused yet? The Cheyenne Civic Center as The Fab Four, Beatles tribute band lined up to bring you the best of the Beatles this Saturday. This show has been pushed back a couple of times, but it's finally going to happen. You can "Twist And Shout" from excitement now if you'd like.

Here's a little bit about the band from Cheyenne Civic Center.

The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles' classics such as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "A Day In The Life," "Twist And Shout," "Here Comes The Sun," and "Hey Jude", the Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing.

If you're wondering which form of The Beatles they'll be portraying, let's just say, all of them. It won't just be the "British Invasion" Beatles, or the "Hippy Yellow Submarine" Beatles. The show is set to hit every era of The Beatles, which is really cool.

I almost feel like this is going to be a Vegas-style performance, which seems fair because they look like they're going to entertain like they're in Vegas.

Tickets are still on sale and they are honoring postponed tickets from past shows. Tickets will put you back anywhere between $27 and $64. Not a bad price to catch a show where you'll know every song. Doors open at 7 and the show is at 8.

