Plainsmen Look for a Little Homecoming Magic [VIDEO]

It is homecoming week at Laramie High School, and the festivities include the football game Friday night between the Plainsmen and No. 4 Cheyenne East.

Laramie (1-4) has lost four straight after a season-opening victory. They come off a 47-14 set-back against fifth-ranked Cheyenne Central last week.

Cheyenne East (3-2) suffered their second loss in the last three weeks at No. 3 Natrona County in double-overtime, 38-35, last week.

There have been numerous activities during homecoming week. They included dress-up days, a pep assembly, a dodge ball tournament, and the burning of the ‘L’ Thursday night.

Plainsmen head coach Clint Reed knows it’s a busy week. He talked with KOWB’s David Settle and admitted last Friday’s loss was ‘on him.’ Reed also discussed that homecoming week is an exciting time, yet very busy. They are trying to find their focus for the game and their game-plan. Coach Reed knows the Thunderbirds are a really good opponent that features some of the top talents in the state.

Cheyenne East is led by junior quarterback Graedyn Buell, who leads the entire state in passing at 310 yards per game and all-purpose offense at 317 yards per game. Buell is completing over 68 percent of his passes and has 20 TDs to only four interceptions. His top target is senior Chance Aumiller, who is averaging 142.6 yards per game receiving and has 13 touchdown catches. Junior Christian Anderton is the No. 3 rusher in Class 4A at 102.2 yards a game. He averages 5.3 yards per rush and has seven TDs.

Laramie is led by senior Janson Adair. He is No. 5 in Class 4A in receiving at 69 yards per game. Adair is also No. 10 in all-purpose yards a game at 138.2 yards per game. He’s No. 3 in kick returns and also third in Class 4A in defensive points per game at 17.4. Junior QB Garrett Dodd is the No. 7 passer and averaging 131.2 yards per game through the air.

The Plainsmen won their homecoming game last season with a last-minute comeback. Is there any magic in the air at Deti Stadium Friday night?

The Thunderbirds have won the last three meetings between the two teams. That included a playoff victory over LHS in Cheyenne last October.

Kick-off is at 6 p.m. from Deti Stadium in Laramie.

KOWB (AM 1290) will air the game live. David Settle and Aaron Lozano will call the action. You can listen on your radio, anywhere through the KOWB app, online, or through an Amazon-Alexa enabled device or Google Home device. The coverage starts at 5 p.m.