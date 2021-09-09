CRMC Reports 15 COVID Patients In ICU, 13 On Ventilator Wednesday

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center on Wednesday said it had a total of 57 patients hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus.

Most but not all of the hospitalized patients had not been fully vaccinated against the virus.

The hospital published this graphic on its Facebook page:

Hospitals across Wyoming have been seeing surging case numbers due to the pandemic. Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County recently closed its doors to all hospital visitors due to an increase in COVID hospitalizations and opened up a new area to treat COVID patients.

Meanwhile, Laramie County School District#1 trustees Wednesday evening imposed a mask mandate for students and staff, effective today. The same board just prior to the start of the school year had decided to recommend, but not mandate the use of Face masks.