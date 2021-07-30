Will Jimmie Allen’s Latest Rule the Video Countdown?

Jimmie Allen is making a big impression with his new video for "Freedom Was a Highway," which features Brad Paisley. Will their combined fan bases launch it to the top of the week's most popular videos?

There are great new clips out this week from Kalie Shorr, Jenna Paulette, Tenille Townes, Jon Wolfe, the Cadillac Three, Maz Gomez and Sam Williams. Which one has your vote?

The Top 10 has the same names in it this week as last, but in a new arrangement, with Clay Walker leaping to No. 2 this week, pushing Home Free down to No. 3.

Taste of Country lets our readers decide the most popular videos in country music by voting each week. That means you've got to vote for your favorites, and make sure you share the countdown with like-minded friends and fans who can vote along with you.

Due to an update, the voting poll looks different than it used to. When you vote now, you need to scroll up afterward to see the captcha. Once you verify yourself, your vote will be counted as usual.

Note: Fans can vote for one video, once every hour until the poll closes next Friday at 12PM ET. The weekly Top 10 will be revealed immediately after the poll closes. Videos are retired after six months, or when fans lose interest or when an artist releases a new video for a current single.