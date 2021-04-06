PODCAST: Spring football on tap in Laramie

CHEYENNE -- This week's podcast is pretty straight forward -- We are talking about the Wyoming Cowboys upcoming 15-practice spring football schedule on this week's Roaring Repeater podcast.

We are talking about the progression of quarterback Sean Chambers, the possible return of defensive tackles Ravontae Holt and Victor Jones and how this veteran-laden offensive line will hold up in pass protection?

Also, how quickly will these guys pick up Tim Polasek's new offensive scheme?

If you missed it, Wyoming's May 8 Spring Game is going to be open to fans. You can see that story right HERE.

Kyle Sedar joined me to talk about opening weekend of Major League baseball, the former Wyoming baseball program and the NCAA Tournament.

I say give me baseball all day long over a Wyoming-less March Madness. Don't @ me as the kids might say.

